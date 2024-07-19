Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 309,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 301,712 shares.The stock last traded at $81.77 and had previously closed at $82.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 425,228 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.