Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 552,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,202. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

