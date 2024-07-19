Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Down 1.1%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 85,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 128,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Santos Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.
About Santos
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.
