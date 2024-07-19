Sanctum Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $295.39 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for about $206.27 or 0.00307779 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $295.39 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,432,069 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,450,428.62916243. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 195.97289119 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $16,820,613.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

