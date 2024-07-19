SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $13,944.99 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,716.42 or 0.99939666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00072259 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02062579 USD and is down -13.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $12,398.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.