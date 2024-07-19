SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,768 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,018,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 217,306 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.14. 5,957,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

