SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 454 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ADM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,692. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.