SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 159.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $403.12. 2,021,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.11 and a 200-day moving average of $387.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

