SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,789 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. 16,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,413. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.