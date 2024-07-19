SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,941. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,058,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,652,172.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 988,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

