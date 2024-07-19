SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NX traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

