SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 118,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

