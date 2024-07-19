SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $190,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $69,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 1,573,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,741. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

