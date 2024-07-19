SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 177,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,582. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

