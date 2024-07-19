SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 763,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

