SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1,468.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in WEX by 2,524.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

WEX stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.31. 272,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

