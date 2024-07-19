SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,927,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,836,434. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $102.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.