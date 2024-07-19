SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $176,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $32.95 on Friday, hitting $449.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,262. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $456.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.68 and its 200 day moving average is $392.96. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.