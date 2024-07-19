SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 844,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 414,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,791. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

