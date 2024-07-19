SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

IJH traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 2,853,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,793. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.40.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

