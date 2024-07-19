SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.16. 508,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

