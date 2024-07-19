SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $66.27. 1,773,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.