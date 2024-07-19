SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,977 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $68.11. 67,274 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.