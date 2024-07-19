SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,998 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 80,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 217,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

