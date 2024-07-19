SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,177 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ERTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

