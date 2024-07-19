SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. 460,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.