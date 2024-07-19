SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 42,278,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,245,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

