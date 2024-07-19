SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,687 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,753. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

