SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,871 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 728,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,219. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

