SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 174,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,089 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,471,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. 9,960,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

