SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. 953,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,983. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

