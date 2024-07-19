Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,361.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $745.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

