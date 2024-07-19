RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading 3.6% Higher

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 139,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 461,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Get RxSight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.