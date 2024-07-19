RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 105,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,654.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,818,310.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 216,936 shares of company stock worth $4,284,289. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of RXO by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,982,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,698,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.