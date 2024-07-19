Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 425,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 217,487 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.28.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

