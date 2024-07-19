Roth Capital Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $189.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 51.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

