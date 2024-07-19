Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.86. Approximately 408,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,804,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

