Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. Research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

