Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 810,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

