Robert W. Baird Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Neutral

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.