Robert W. Baird Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $19.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

