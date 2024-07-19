Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. SentinelOne has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,135 shares of company stock worth $11,062,229 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after buying an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after buying an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

