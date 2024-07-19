Robert I. Kauffman Sells 9,585 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $107,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,454,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HGTY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 87,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

