Robert I. Kauffman Sells 9,585 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $107,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,454,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Performance
HGTY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 87,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
