Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Robert Half by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,009. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

