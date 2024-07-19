RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.00% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 45,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

