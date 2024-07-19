Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 8,012,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,287,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

