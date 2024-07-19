Reviewing Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Rivals

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1321 1524 31 2.39

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.52%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.82% -48.84% -12.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -53.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $650.96 million 3.26

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

