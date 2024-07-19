Reviewing Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pharvaris has a beta of -3.1, indicating that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharvaris and Avidity Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$109.18 million ($2.68) -6.74 Avidity Biosciences $9.56 million 447.89 -$212.22 million ($2.95) -15.18

Analyst Recommendations

Pharvaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharvaris and Avidity Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 0 4 0 2.60 Avidity Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.52%. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Pharvaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -39.67% -37.38% Avidity Biosciences -2,103.78% -37.98% -33.09%

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Pharvaris on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial. The company operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. Pharvaris N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. Its other products in pipeline include AOC 1044 for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is under phase 1/2 clinical development trial; and AOC 1020 to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company is developing products for rare skeletal muscle and rare cardiac diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

