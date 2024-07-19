Reviewing Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestlé has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A Nestlé $103.54 billion 2.68 $12.49 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Borealis Foods and Nestlé’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -47.00% -15.15% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and Nestlé, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Nestlé 2 3 1 0 1.83

Summary

Nestlé beats Borealis Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Nestlé

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

