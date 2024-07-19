Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnite, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Magnite in a report released on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnite’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get Magnite alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Magnite Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.